Millions Of Hindus Gather For Traditional Dip In Holy River The world's biggest gathering of human beings, the Kumbh Mela, starts Tuesday in India. Pilgrims dip in sacred waters at the confluence of 3 rivers. Up to 120 million people are expected thru March.

The world's biggest gathering of human beings, the Kumbh Mela, starts Tuesday in India. Pilgrims dip in sacred waters at the confluence of 3 rivers. Up to 120 million people are expected thru March.