House GOP Leaders Remove Rep. King From Committee Assignments GOP Rep. Steve King of Iowa was removed from two House panels as a punishment for his recent comments in a New York Times interview where he questioned whether "white supremacy" was an offensive term.

House GOP Leaders Remove Rep. King From Committee Assignments House GOP Leaders Remove Rep. King From Committee Assignments House GOP Leaders Remove Rep. King From Committee Assignments Audio will be available later today. GOP Rep. Steve King of Iowa was removed from two House panels as a punishment for his recent comments in a New York Times interview where he questioned whether "white supremacy" was an offensive term. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor