It's Pay Day For The Coast Guard But No Checks Are Expected Steve Inskeep talks to Adm. Cari Thomas, CEO of the relief organization Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, about Coasties who most likely will not collect a pay check because of the government shutdown.

It's Pay Day For The Coast Guard But No Checks Are Expected It's Pay Day For The Coast Guard But No Checks Are Expected It's Pay Day For The Coast Guard But No Checks Are Expected Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to Adm. Cari Thomas, CEO of the relief organization Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, about Coasties who most likely will not collect a pay check because of the government shutdown. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor