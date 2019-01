Calif. Leaders Vow To Shield PG&E Customers From Bankruptcy Fallout For the second time in two decades, California's largest utility, PG&E, is declaring bankruptcy — this time in the face of potentially massive wildfire liabilities.

Calif. Leaders Vow To Shield PG&E Customers From Bankruptcy Fallout Calif. Leaders Vow To Shield PG&E Customers From Bankruptcy Fallout Calif. Leaders Vow To Shield PG&E Customers From Bankruptcy Fallout Audio will be available later today. For the second time in two decades, California's largest utility, PG&E, is declaring bankruptcy — this time in the face of potentially massive wildfire liabilities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor