Attorney General Nominee Appears Before Senate Judiciary Committee William Barr appears has written critically about the Mueller investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Democrats are concerned he could meddle in the probe.

Attorney General Nominee Appears Before Senate Judiciary Committee Law Attorney General Nominee Appears Before Senate Judiciary Committee Attorney General Nominee Appears Before Senate Judiciary Committee Audio will be available later today. William Barr appears has written critically about the Mueller investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Democrats are concerned he could meddle in the probe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor