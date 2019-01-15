Nate Wood says he only wishes he had more limbs. He made the comment in an interview NPR partner station WBGO, noting only the limitations of his physical body, rather than his ability to multitask. In his latest project, Nate Wood - fOUR, Wood's brain splits attention between four synthesizers, an electric bass and a drum kit, all while singing about futurism. He's his own engineer and roadie, too, who drove himself from Brooklyn to our D.C. office and quietly set up his gear, alone.

His setup is made possible through a long road of ergonomic trial-and-error that includes the precise height of the keyboards, the instrument sequencing and a wearable microphone to minimize physical demand and maximize as many possibilities as he can fit within arm's reach of a drum throne. It's a feat of ingenuity, especially considering Wood plays all of fOUR's tunes in one take. No backing tracks. No overdubs.

But while it's a thrill to see the multi-instrumentalist wizardry here, his music is perhaps best appreciated with eyes closed. Nate Wood pulls us into an industrial, neon dystopia with tunes that stand alone as headphone music without the accompanying visuals, meticulously crafted and with precise execution. This isn't novelty music. You're hearing (and seeing) a mastermind songwriter and mad scientist at work. Just look at that lab coat!

Set List

"Rabbit"

"Better If You Try"

"They're Coming"

Musician

Nate Wood

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Kaylee Domzalski, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Brie Martin; Photo: Cameron Pollack/NPR