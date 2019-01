Central Floridians Debate What People From Tampa Should Be Called Central Florida is debating the question of what Tampa residents should be called. Tampanians, Tampans or is it Tampeños? NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with TV host Mario R. Núñez, who sparked this debate.

Central Florida is debating the question of what Tampa residents should be called. Tampanians, Tampans or is it Tampeños? NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with TV host Mario R. Núñez, who sparked this debate.