Administration Must Remove Census Citizenship Question, Judge Rules The Trump administration is expected to appeal a federal judge's decision against its plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The case is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court.

Administration Must Remove Census Citizenship Question, Judge Rules Law Administration Must Remove Census Citizenship Question, Judge Rules Administration Must Remove Census Citizenship Question, Judge Rules Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration is expected to appeal a federal judge's decision against its plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The case is expected to make its way to the Supreme Court. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor