Amid Brexit Chaos, U.K. Parliament Holds No-Confidence Vote On Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a no-confidence vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the stinging defeat there of her Brexit deal with the European Union.

While May is expected to survive the challenge to her leadership, it is yet another indication that Brexit has thrown British politics into chaos.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party, called for motion just after Tuesday's resounding vote against the Brexit deal that May had negotiated with the EU. That vote saw 202 members of Parliament side with May's plan, while 432 opposed it — the biggest defeat for a British government in Parliament in modern times.

If the motion were to pass, it could trigger a general election and a possible Labour take-over of government – which means that many Conservatives are unlikely to cast a vote against May, even if they opposed her deal.

There is little that Parliament agrees on, except that it wishes to avoid a no-deal Brexit – which is what it's currently on course for. If the legislature remains paralyzed, the U.K. will leave the EU on March 29 in what most observers say would be a political and economic disaster.

Following the rejection of May's Brexit deal, a number of scenarios are possible – but all come with significant complications.

One of them is that the EU will give Britain more time to figure out a plan, and continue negotiations. That would require approval by all 27 member nations.

Germany and France are said to be willing to extend withdrawal negotiations until 2020, The Times of London reports: "Previous planning had centred on a three-month delay to Brexit from March 29 until the end of June but now, according to multiple sources, EU officials are investigating legal routes to postpone Britain's withdrawal until next year."