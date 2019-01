Britain's Prime Minister Survives Parliament's No-Confidence Vote David Greene talks to Bim Afolami, a Conservative member of Parliament, about British Prime Minister Theresa May surviving a no-confidence vote a day after her Brexit plan was resoundingly defeated.

