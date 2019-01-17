Trump Postpones Pelosi Trip To War Zone After She Postpones State Of The Union

President Trump appears to be retaliating against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for postponing his State of the Union address amid the ongoing partial government shutdown by postponing her own planned trip to Afghanistan, Brussels and Egypt.

"We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate," Trump wrote in a letter to Pelosi. "I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown."

This is the latest back-and-forth between the president and the new Democratic speaker as a nearly month-long partial shutdown shows no signs of ending. The two parties remain at a stalemate, with Trump demanding funding for a wall or barrier along the Mexican border, and Pelosi and other Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill insisting the government should be reopened first before negotiations continue on border security issues.

Pelosi fired the first volley against Trump earlier this week, when she wrote that his annual State of the Union address, originally slated for Jan. 29, should be postponed until after the full government reopens, citing, in part, security concerns.

Such a planned trip by Pelosi to a war zone had not been publicly announced, and would not be for security reasons. The speaker would use military planes for such travel, and that is what Trump is now denying her.

"Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative," Trump added in the letter.