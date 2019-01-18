Accessibility links
Mike Robbins: What's The Difference Between Recognition And Appreciation? After a career-ending baseball injury, Mike Robbins had to learn how to appreciate his time on the mound. He's found that making the effort to appreciate others has a real impact on their well-being.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Listen · 9:58
  • Download
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Approaching With Kindness.

About Mike Robbins' TED Talk

After a career-ending baseball injury, Mike Robbins had to learn how to appreciate his time on the mound. He's found that making the effort to appreciate others has a real impact on their well-being.

About Mike Robbins

Mike Robbins is a former professional baseball player and author. His work focuses on appreciation, teamwork, leadership, and emotional intelligence.

Robbins has been featured on ABC News, Forbes, Fast Company, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.

His most recent book, Bring Your Whole Self to Work, was published in 2018. He is the creator and host of a podcast by the same name.

