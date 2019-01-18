Accessibility links
Laura Trice: Is It Okay To Ask For Appreciation? What would happen if we actually asked others to praise and appreciate us for the work we do? Laura Trice examines the importance of building our sense of self-worth by asking for what we need.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.
Laura Trice: Is It Okay To Ask For Appreciation?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Approaching With Kindness.

About Laura Trice's TED Talk

About Laura Trice

Laura Trice works as a therapist specializing in addiction recovery and forgiveness. She earned her M.D. from the University of Vermont's College of Medicine.

She is the creator of Writing in Recovery, a therapeutic program that uses creative practices like journaling and music, and has conducted programs with federal inmates, medical students, and academic groups across the country.

