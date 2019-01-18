Christine Porath: What Is The Cost Of Being Uncivil In The Workplace?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Approaching With Kindness.

About Christine Porath's TED Talk

It's free to be kind, yet managers often ignore the value of appreciation. Christine Porath argues that workers and companies experience real costs when there is incivility in the workplace.

About Christine Porath

Christine Porath is a professor of management at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

She's the author of Mastering Civility: A Manifesto for the Workplace and co-author of The Cost of Bad Behavior.

She has written for the Harvard Business Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, McKinsey Quarterly and The Washington Post. She serves on the Advisory Council for the Partnership for Public Service.