The Sound Of Leadership Ask not what your country can do for you, ask... which queen was that again? Contestants pick out actors and the historical figures they portray in this historical movie clip challenge.

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.
Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Liz Rodwell and Shira Harris play trivia games on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Jay Pinho/Brooklyn Podcast Festival for NPR hide caption

Contestants Liz Rodwell and Shira Harris play trivia games on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Heard on Terry Crews: The Man's Got Talent

