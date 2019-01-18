Accessibility links
Who Wants To Be Terry Crews? For his Ask Me Another challenge, we quiz former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host Terry Crews with high-stakes trivia questions based on his interests—furniture, fine art, and yogurt.

NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.
Who Wants To Be Terry Crews?

Heard on Ask Me Another
Terry Crews plays a game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Jay Pinho/Brooklyn Podcast Festival for NPR hide caption

For his Ask Me Another challenge, we quiz former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host Terry Crews with high-stakes trivia questions based on his interests—furniture, fine art, and yogurt.

Heard on Terry Crews: The Man's Got Talent

