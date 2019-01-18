Accessibility links
A Las Vegas Weekly Wrap: Brexit, Marie Kondo, & The 10-Year Challenge It's Friday. Sam ooga-chakas this week with NPR National Desk correspondent Leila Fadel (@LeilaFadel) and 'The Nevada Independent' editor Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports). They talk the latest on Syria, Brexit, and a family's choice not to return to Paradise, Calif., following the wildfires there. Plus, is Marie Kondo really telling you to throw away your books?
Weekly Wrap: Las Vegas, Paradise & Hamberders

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

President Donald Trump speaks alongside fast food he purchased for a ceremony honoring the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers on January 14, 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump speaks alongside fast food he purchased for a ceremony honoring the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers on January 14, 2019.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

It's Friday. Sam ooga-chakas this week with NPR National Desk correspondent Leila Fadel and The Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston. Leila finds the latest news on Syria — including President Trump's plan to withdraw American troops and a recent bombing — making her feel like it's Groundhog Day. Meanwhile Jon gets real on former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and whether the ailing politician's style is cause or effect of our current divided politics. Then, Sam calls a listener who lost her home in Paradise, Calif., following the wildfires there and chose to never go back. Plus, is Marie Kondo really telling you to throw away your books?

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.