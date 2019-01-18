Weekly Wrap: Las Vegas, Paradise & Hamberders

It's Friday. Sam ooga-chakas this week with NPR National Desk correspondent Leila Fadel and The Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston. Leila finds the latest news on Syria — including President Trump's plan to withdraw American troops and a recent bombing — making her feel like it's Groundhog Day. Meanwhile Jon gets real on former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and whether the ailing politician's style is cause or effect of our current divided politics. Then, Sam calls a listener who lost her home in Paradise, Calif., following the wildfires there and chose to never go back. Plus, is Marie Kondo really telling you to throw away your books?

