Abortion Rights Opponents Descend Upon Washington For March For Life Rally Tens of thousands of people were in Washington, D.C., Friday for the 'Right to Life' march, feeling reinvigorated with a new Supreme Court that could put in place sweeping new abortion regulations.

Abortion Rights Opponents Descend Upon Washington For March For Life Rally National Abortion Rights Opponents Descend Upon Washington For March For Life Rally Abortion Rights Opponents Descend Upon Washington For March For Life Rally Audio will be available later today. Tens of thousands of people were in Washington, D.C., Friday for the 'Right to Life' march, feeling reinvigorated with a new Supreme Court that could put in place sweeping new abortion regulations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor