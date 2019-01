Not My Job: Conan O'Brien Gets Quizzed On Hot Cocoa

Enlarge this image Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for TBS Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for TBS

We've invited the longtime, late night talk show host to play a game called "Team Coco, meet hot cocoa!" Conan O'Brien is now host of Conan on TBS, and has a new podcast called Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.