Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Helen, Costco has announced that they've sold out nationwide of their new product that was all the rage this week, a 27-pound bucket of what?

HELEN HONG: A 27-pound - can I have a hint?

SAGAL: Well, Kraft was very, very jealous of what they were able to do.

HONG: A bucket of cheese.

SAGAL: A bucket of what and cheese?

HONG: Mac and cheese.

SAGAL: Mac and cheese...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Twenty-seven pounds...

HONG: Woah.

SAGAL: ...Of macaroni and cheese...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...In a single, industrial-sized bucket. If you like your food like you like your wall spackle....

(LAUGHTER)

MO ROCCA: That's what it is.

SAGAL: ...Then head to Costco. It's an $89, 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese with a shelf life of 20 years.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: What?

SAGAL: But if you are the kind of person who wants this, no way are you living that long.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Wait. So it's not cooked mac and cheese. It's dry.

SAGAL: Apparently...

HONG: The macaroni is dry.

SAGAL: No, apparently, it's shelf-stable macaroni and cheese that you just scoop out.

HONG: Oh.

SAGAL: You mix up the noodles...

HONG: So gross.

SAGAL: ...With the sauce, and you eat it up. Yeah.

ALONZO BODDEN: I hate the fact that I knew that.

SAGAL: Did you really?

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: But you've got to think that the guys who had the fast food at the White House are, like, well, it could have been worse.

SAGAL: Yeah, really.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DINNER FOR ONE PLEASE, JAMES")

EARTHA KITT: (Singing) Dinner for one please, James. The master will not be...

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists do their part for Mother Earth, but two of them are lying about it. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

