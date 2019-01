Government Calls Back Furloughed Aviation Workers, But Gaps Will Remain From inspecting planes to controlling air traffic, the federal government touches every aspect of air travel. Now a lot of that work isn't getting done because of the government shutdown.

Audio will be available later today.