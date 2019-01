Morphine, And A Side Of Grief Counseling: Nurses Learn How To Handle Death Nursing students have a lot to learn before stepping onto a hospital floor, but helping patients and their families through death is often neglected. A Tennessee university is trying to change that.

Morphine, And A Side Of Grief Counseling: Nurses Learn How To Handle Death Morphine, And A Side Of Grief Counseling: Nurses Learn How To Handle Death Morphine, And A Side Of Grief Counseling: Nurses Learn How To Handle Death Audio will be available later today. Nursing students have a lot to learn before stepping onto a hospital floor, but helping patients and their families through death is often neglected. A Tennessee university is trying to change that. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor