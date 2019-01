As House Democrats Reject Trump Proposal, Senate GOP Embraces It While Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spurned President Trump's shutdown deal before he even officially offered it, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will push for a vote on it this week.

As House Democrats Reject Trump Proposal, Senate GOP Embraces It Politics As House Democrats Reject Trump Proposal, Senate GOP Embraces It As House Democrats Reject Trump Proposal, Senate GOP Embraces It Audio will be available later today. While Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spurned President Trump's shutdown deal before he even officially offered it, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will push for a vote on it this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor