Video Of Kentucky Students Mocking Native American Man Draws Outcry

Enlarge this image toggle caption AP AP

A crowd of students surrounds the Native American man, laughing and filming on cell phones. One boy, wearing a red Make America Great Again hat, stands just inches away from the man's drum, staring at him with a wide smile.

Nathan Phillips, an Omaha elder participating in the Indigenous Peoples March, keeps drumming and singing.

The jeers of the students – and Phillips' stoic response – were captured in a video that has sparked widespread criticism and drawn apologies from a Kentucky prep school and diocese.

YouTube

The students and Phillips had both converged in Washington, D.C., last Friday. The students, a group of boys from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, were there to attend the March for Life. Phillips had come for the first-ever Indigenous Peoples March, on the same day.

Videos show a number of young men and women, predominantly white, jumping, cheering and chanting, in a dense circle around Phillips. Many are wearing Trump paraphernalia, and some are wearing clothing associated with the Covington high school.

"I heard them saying, 'Build that wall, build that wall,' " Phillips says in another video posted to social media, wiping away tears. "This is indigenous lands. You know we're not supposed to have walls here. We never did, for millenniums, before anyone else came here. We never had walls."

Covington Catholic High School, a private, all-male school located in Park Hills, Ky., issued a joint statement with the Diocese of Covington on Saturday, condemning the incident and saying it would investigate and "take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion."

"We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips," the school wrote. "This behavior is opposed to the Church's teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person."

Phillips, a well-known Native American activist, is a Vietnam veteran and a former director of the Native Youth Alliance, according to Native News Online. He was singing the American Indian Movement anthem in front of the Lincoln Memorial, at the close of the march, when he was confronted by the boys.

He said the situation started to get ugly and he tried to find an exit, The Washington Post reports.

"I felt like the spirit was talking through me," Phillips told the Post. He says he kept drumming while thinking about his late wife and threats faced by indigenous communities around the world.

The incident drew condemnation from Native Americans and lawmakers. Darren Thompson, an organizer for the Indigenous Peoples Movement, which coordinated the march, said in a statement that the incident was "emblematic of the state of our discourse in Trump's America," echoing sentiments on social media and among organizers that the current administration's rhetoric has emboldened acts of harassment and racism.

"It clearly demonstrates the validity of our concerns about the marginalization and disrespect of indigenous peoples," Thompson wrote.

Another spokesperson for the march, Chase Iron Eyes, also placed the blame on President Trump.

"Conservative people are fearful now," he said, referencing the recent elections of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids. "Trump has riled up a reactionary voting block that reminds us that we are a nation founded on patriarchy, genocide and racism."

Haaland, who was elected to the House of Representatives last fall, also condemned the incident.

"This Veteran put his life on the line for our country," the Democrat from New Mexico wrote on Twitter. "The students' display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking."

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, a Democrat, said footage was not representative of the core values of his town. "Videos of the confrontation are disturbing, discouraging, and — frankly — appalling," he wrote in a statement. "And they are rightfully inspiring a tidal wave of condemnation."

Organizers added that the march encompassed more than just that viral moment.

"The good news is, that connection to the sacred may have resonated with some of the Catholic youths," said Nathalie Farfan, another organizer, in a statement. "What is not being shown on the video is that the same youth and a few others became emotional because of the power, resilience and love we inherently carry in our DNA. Our day on those steps ended with a round dance, while we chanted, 'We are still here.' "

The march stemmed from the 2016-17 protest at Standing Rock over plans for an oil pipeline to cross Sioux Lands in North Dakota. Phillips was also a leader in that movement.