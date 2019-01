The Super Blood Wolf Moon Arrives Sunday Night A rare total lunar eclipse begins Sunday night. NPR's Melissa Block talks to Pamela Gay, host of the podcast "Astronomy Cast," about what's been dubbed the "super wolf blood moon."

The Super Blood Wolf Moon Arrives Sunday Night

A rare total lunar eclipse begins Sunday night. NPR's Melissa Block talks to Pamela Gay, host of the podcast "Astronomy Cast," about what's been dubbed the "super wolf blood moon."