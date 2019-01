Lack Of Data Processing During Government Shutdown Compounds Economic Effects As the partial government shutdown drags on, more people, organizations and entire state governments are feeling the pain. The trickle-down in places like Texas blossoms as the shutdown continues.

Lack Of Data Processing During Government Shutdown Compounds Economic Effects Economy Lack Of Data Processing During Government Shutdown Compounds Economic Effects Lack Of Data Processing During Government Shutdown Compounds Economic Effects Audio will be available later today. As the partial government shutdown drags on, more people, organizations and entire state governments are feeling the pain. The trickle-down in places like Texas blossoms as the shutdown continues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor