Government Shutdown Adversely Affects Workers Fighting Wildfires Steve Inskeep talks to Scott Gorman and Sarah Barnes, a husband and wife who have had to make difficult decisions for their family as a result of the government shutdown.

Government Shutdown Adversely Affects Workers Fighting Wildfires Government Shutdown Adversely Affects Workers Fighting Wildfires Government Shutdown Adversely Affects Workers Fighting Wildfires Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to Scott Gorman and Sarah Barnes, a husband and wife who have had to make difficult decisions for their family as a result of the government shutdown. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor