Factoring In Trade Wars And The Shutdown, Where Does The Economy Stand? David Greene talks to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution about whether U.S. economic growth can sustain the trade war with China and the government shutdown.

Factoring In Trade Wars And The Shutdown, Where Does The Economy Stand? Factoring In Trade Wars And The Shutdown, Where Does The Economy Stand? Factoring In Trade Wars And The Shutdown, Where Does The Economy Stand? Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution about whether U.S. economic growth can sustain the trade war with China and the government shutdown. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor