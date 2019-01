Trump's Rhetoric Against Allies Has Often Isolated Him Donald Trump became president two years ago Sunday. In that time, he's shown that his approach to foreign policy is anything but traditional.

Trump's Rhetoric Against Allies Has Often Isolated Him Trump's Rhetoric Against Allies Has Often Isolated Him Trump's Rhetoric Against Allies Has Often Isolated Him Audio will be available later today. Donald Trump became president two years ago Sunday. In that time, he's shown that his approach to foreign policy is anything but traditional. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor