Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Aims To Help People Declutter In the new Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, the Japanese decluttering diva shows Americans how to do with less, challenging America's hoarding and consumer cultures.

Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Aims To Help People Declutter Television Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Aims To Help People Declutter Marie Kondo's Netflix Show Aims To Help People Declutter Audio will be available later today. In the new Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, the Japanese decluttering diva shows Americans how to do with less, challenging America's hoarding and consumer cultures. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor