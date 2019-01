Putting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Popularity Into Historical Context David Greene talks to historian Rick Perlstein about Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's rising prominence in the Democratic Party. Her commitment to ideology over process puts her at odds with some Democrats.

Putting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Popularity Into Historical Context Politics Putting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Popularity Into Historical Context Putting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Popularity Into Historical Context Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to historian Rick Perlstein about Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's rising prominence in the Democratic Party. Her commitment to ideology over process puts her at odds with some Democrats. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor