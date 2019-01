Government Shutdown Puts Federal Food Stamp Program In Jeopardy David Greene talks with Michael Wilson of Maryland Hunger Solutions about how the partial government shutdown has affected SNAP benefit recipients, as well as the retailers who sell food to them.

Government Shutdown Puts Federal Food Stamp Program In Jeopardy

David Greene talks with Michael Wilson of Maryland Hunger Solutions about how the partial government shutdown has affected SNAP benefit recipients, as well as the retailers who sell food to them.