Canadian Town Wants To Reclaim World's Tallest Moose Statue Title

For 31 years, the town of Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan Province was home to the tallest moose statue. Until 2015, when Norway stole the title. Moose Jaw is considering how to make its statue taller.

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. For 31 years, the town of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, had one big claim to fame. It was home to the tallest moose statue in the world - until 2015, when Norway stole the title with a moose statue of their own. The Norwegian moose is less than a foot taller than Mac the moose.

So the city of Moose Jaw is considering how to make him taller, maybe ice skates or just making his antlers bigger. The mayor of Moose Jaw said Canada's national pride is on the line, and we can't lose it to Norway over a moose. It's MORNING EDITION.

