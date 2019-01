Russia And Japan Are Still At War — At Least On Paper Japan's prime minister will be in Moscow Tuesday, amid speculation that Russia and Japan might be about to sign a peace treaty. The two countries have still not officially ended World War II.

Russia And Japan Are Still At War — At Least On Paper Europe Russia And Japan Are Still At War — At Least On Paper Russia And Japan Are Still At War — At Least On Paper Audio will be available later today. Japan's prime minister will be in Moscow Tuesday, amid speculation that Russia and Japan might be about to sign a peace treaty. The two countries have still not officially ended World War II. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor