Supreme Court Revives Trump's Ban On Transgender Military Personnel, For Now

The Supreme Court has reinstated President Trump's ban on transgender service members in the military, granting a stay on two lower courts' injunctions that had blocked the president's policy. The court acted on a 5-4 margin, reflecting the conservative majority.

The move means that the ban can take effect at least temporarily, while the cases — Trump v. Karnoski and Trump v. Stockman — work their way through the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

In both cases, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan would have maintained a stay on the ban, the Supreme Court order reads.

Trump's transgender ban is being revived more than a year after a U.S. district judge in Washington, D.C., ruled that trans members of the military had "a strong case that the president's ban would violate their Fifth Amendment rights," as NPR reported in October of 2017.

If the Ninth Circuit court decides against the ban, the Supreme Court order adds, it would then stay in effect until the high court either denies an application to hear the case or rules against the Trump administration.