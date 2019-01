Did You Watch One Of The Fyre Festival Docs? Share Your Reaction With Us

Enlarge this image Katherine Du/NPR Katherine Du/NPR

In the past week, Netflix and Hulu each released documentaries detailing the months leading up to and following the April 2017 Fyre Festival.

NPR's Morning Edition is interested in hearing the reaction of viewers of either documentary. If you watched one or both, please share your thoughts, opinions or commentary on the documentaries or on the festival itself in the form below, or here.

An NPR producer may contact you for an upcoming story on Morning Edition.