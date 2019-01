Remembering Columnist Russell Baker Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist Russell Baker has died at age 93. Baker was a columnist for "The New York Times" for decades and then hosted the PBS show "Masterpiece Theatre."

Remembering Columnist Russell Baker Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist Russell Baker has died at age 93. Baker was a columnist for "The New York Times" for decades and then hosted the PBS show "Masterpiece Theatre."