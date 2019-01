American Held In Russia Is Denied Bail During First Court Appearance An American accused by Russian prosecutors of spying has appeared in a Moscow court in an unsuccessful attempt to get bail while he awaits trial. Paul Whelan was arrested at the end of last month.

An American accused by Russian prosecutors of spying has appeared in a Moscow court in an unsuccessful attempt to get bail while he awaits trial. Paul Whelan was arrested at the end of last month.