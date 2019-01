Shutdown Hampers FBI Operations, Agents Association Says The FBI Agents Association says that the ongoing partial government shutdown is causing all manner of hardships for its members in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Shutdown Hampers FBI Operations, Agents Association Says National Security Shutdown Hampers FBI Operations, Agents Association Says Shutdown Hampers FBI Operations, Agents Association Says Audio will be available later today. The FBI Agents Association says that the ongoing partial government shutdown is causing all manner of hardships for its members in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor