Arizona Police Arrest Nurse Suspected Of Impregnating Incapacitated Woman

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ross D. Franklin/AP Ross D. Franklin/AP

Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man suspected of assaulting and impregnating an incapacitated woman who gave birth at a long-term care facility.

Nathan Sutherland, 36, a licensed practical nurse has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, according to officials who made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday.

"[Police] have spent endless hours investigating this hideous crime," Mayor Thelda Williams told reporters. "This is a facility that you should be safe in, and someone wasn't."

The woman, a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, had been incapacitated for years when she gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29. According to news reports, employees at the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix realized she was pregnant only when she went into labor.

News of the birth launched a police investigation into who impregnated the 29-year-old woman, whose name has not been released. Earlier this month, a Hacienda HealthCare board member called her case an "absolutely horrifying situation," and the company's longtime CEO, Bill Timmons, resigned. Two of the woman's doctors also left the facility — one resigned, the other was suspended, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the police obtained a search warrant to collect DNA samples from all the male employees of the facility.

Sutherland was detained on Tuesday and underwent a court-ordered DNA test, said Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a public affairs officer with the Phoenix Police Department. The sample matched that of the baby.

Sutherland had worked at the facility since 2011 and was one of the nurses responsible for the woman's care, police said. Officials noted that while the investigation is ongoing, there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the woman's assault.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear whether Sutherland had worked at other care facilities.

Thompson said the baby boy is "doing good."