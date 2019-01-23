Accessibility links
Trump Says State Of The Union Will Be 'On Schedule' And 'On Location' President Trump says he plans to deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber next week. He brushed aside Speaker Nancy Pelosi's advice to wait until a partial government shutdown ends.
Empty seats in the U.S. House of Representatives chamber as seen in a 2008 file photo. President Trump is pressing forward with his desire to give a State of the Union speech in the chamber next week even as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the speech should be postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing partial government shutdown. Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images hide caption

The staring contest over the State of the Union between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a week old, and no one is blinking yet.

In a letter to Pelosi on Wednesday, Trump said he plans to deliver his State of the Union address in the House chamber next week, brushing aside the speaker's advice to wait until a partial government shutdown is over.

"It would be so very sad for our Country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!" Trump wrote, formally accepting Pelosi's invitation to give the speech in the traditional location.

Pelosi originally extended the invitation on Jan. 3, nearly two weeks into the partial government shutdown. She tried to rescind the invite a week ago, noting that both the Secret Service and the Homeland Security Department are unfunded, thanks to the ongoing budget standoff over the president's demand for a border wall.

"Given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week," Pelosi suggested Trump postpone his speech. She also gave the president the option of delivering his message to Congress in writing — a common practice in the 19th century but one which would have denied Trump a major platform on prime-time television.

In his reply letter, Trump said he'd been assured by the Homeland Security Department and the Secret Service that there would be "absolutely no problem regarding security" during the speech. He added that he looks forward to seeing Pelosi on Tuesday evening in the House chamber.

The president's letter amounts to an affirmative RSVP for an invitation that was already withdrawn. His may not be the last word, however. The Democratic-controlled House still has to pass a resolution to hold a joint session with the Senate before hosting the president.