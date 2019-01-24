Accessibility links
Watch Sharon Van Etten Perform 'Seventeen' Live In The Studio Watch Sharon Van Etten share her newest track from the album Remind Me Tomorrow in an intimate set at KCRW.

Tyler Hale

On the eve of a new release, Sharon Van Etten (and her band) loaded into KCRW's basement studio to deliver a dynamic set featuring music from the critically acclaimed album Remind Me Tomorrow.

Sharon has taken a break from music and focused on raising her son, acting and pursuing a college degree. Whether these new pursuits influenced her musical output or not, the results of her time away from music are impressive. Her new tracks feature a vibrant and layered sound: more synths and booming, anthemic choruses. Check out her standout track, "Seventeen."

