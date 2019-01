Jonas Mekas, Champion Of Underground Filmmakers, Dies At 96 Jonas Mekas survived a Nazi labor camp and landed in New York City in 1949. He picked up a 16mm camera and began filming the new world around him. Mekas died Wednesday at 96.

Jonas Mekas, Champion Of Underground Filmmakers, Dies At 96 Obituaries Jonas Mekas, Champion Of Underground Filmmakers, Dies At 96 Jonas Mekas, Champion Of Underground Filmmakers, Dies At 96 Audio will be available later today. Jonas Mekas survived a Nazi labor camp and landed in New York City in 1949. He picked up a 16mm camera and began filming the new world around him. Mekas died Wednesday at 96. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor