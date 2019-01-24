Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: TikTok, Fyre Fest & Military Transgender Ban It's Friday. Uh-oh, another episode with Sam, this time with NPR Reporter Vanessa Romo (@vanromo) and KPCC science reporter Jacob Margolis (@JacobMargolis), host of 'The Big One.' They cover the latest on the military transgender ban and a new climate change survey, while Sam digs deep on the social media app TikTok with help from Atlantic staff writer Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz). Email samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.
Weekly Wrap: TikTok, Climate Change & Fyre Fest

Listen · 35:47
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/688410006/688872661" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Ja Rule attends City Harvest's 23rd Annual Gala in New York on April 25, 2017. Ja Rule was a co-founder of the infamous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas. Christopher Smith/Christopher Smith/Invision/AP hide caption

Christopher Smith/Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Ja Rule attends City Harvest's 23rd Annual Gala in New York on April 25, 2017. Ja Rule was a co-founder of the infamous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

Christopher Smith/Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

It's Friday. Sam is livin' it up with NPR reporter Vanessa Romo and KPCC science reporter Jacob Margolis, host of The Big One. Vanessa provides the latest on the Supreme Court's action on President Trump's proposed ban on transgender military personnel, while Jacob takes a look at a recent survey capturing American attitudes on climate change. Sam examines the controversy over a standoff at the Lincoln Memorial last week. And Atlantic staff writer Taylor Lorenz helps explain the social networking app TikTok. It's all capped off by the best things that happened to listeners all week.

It's Been a Minute is hosted by Sam Sanders and produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.