Episode #1902 After a fiery plane crash in 1948, all 32 people onboard died—but they weren't all treated the same after death. Also the Latinas of Brooklyn 99.

Episode #1902 53:57 Episode #1902 53:57 History Episode #1902 Episode #1902 53:57 After a fiery plane crash in 1948, all 32 people onboard died—but they weren't all treated the same after death. Also the Latinas of Brooklyn 99. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor