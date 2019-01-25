Watch Live: Trump Addresses Shutdown From White House Rose Garden

Not seeing the video? Click here.

President Trump is giving an address in the White House Rose Garden regarding the 35-day partial government shutdown.

The remarks comes as federal workers missed their second paycheck in a row on Friday, now going for a month without pay. The prolonged stalemate has pushed the nation's security and infrastructure to a possible breaking point, with significant flight delays at major airports due to FAA and TSA absences. The FBI has also warned, with their agents limited and working without pay, critical crime-fighting measure are also being curtailed.

Trump and Republicans have long maintained any deal to end the shutdown must include funding for the border wall the president wants, which was his key promise during the 2016 campaign. But Democrats said they should reopen the government and then resume talks.