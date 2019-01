News Brief: Government Shutdown, HUD Secretary, Venezuela Politics The shutdown fight boils down to one issue: border wall funding. The Housing and Urban Development secretary urges elected officials to re-open government. Venezuela's military backs President Maduro.

News Brief: Government Shutdown, HUD Secretary, Venezuela Politics

Audio will be available later today.

The shutdown fight boils down to one issue: border wall funding. The Housing and Urban Development secretary urges elected officials to re-open government. Venezuela's military backs President Maduro.