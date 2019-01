Critical Services Ensuring Food Safety Take A Hit During Shutdown Rachel Martin talks to Michael Gafrancesco, a federal food inspector and union leader, about how the partial government shutdown has affected a workforce already under strain.

Critical Services Ensuring Food Safety Take A Hit During Shutdown Politics Critical Services Ensuring Food Safety Take A Hit During Shutdown Critical Services Ensuring Food Safety Take A Hit During Shutdown Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Michael Gafrancesco, a federal food inspector and union leader, about how the partial government shutdown has affected a workforce already under strain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor