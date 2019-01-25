Accessibility links
Tell Us: Now That The Government Is Reopening, What's Next? From paychecks to taxes, we want to hear how the reopening is working and what effects you are feeling.
NPR logo Tell Us: Now That The Government Is Reopening, What's Next?

National

Tell Us: Now That The Government Is Reopening, What's Next?

Hafsa Quraishi

Enlarge this image

A furloughed Transportation Security Administration employee at a food distribution spot for federal workers set up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

A furloughed Transportation Security Administration employee at a food distribution spot for federal workers set up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

The government is set to reopen after 35 days, the longest partial shutdown in history. Over the past month, the effects of the shutdown grew and rippled — from missed paychecks to court delays.

NPR will be checking in with workers and agencies as they get back to work and dig out of a monthlong hiatus.

Fill out the form below, and tell us about the first things you need to do when you get back on the job or other ways the reopening of the government is — or isn't — working. Someone from NPR may be in touch.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.