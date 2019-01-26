Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it's time for you, of course, to answer some questions from the week's news. Bim, with all the economic uncertainty, some people are raising and then slaughtering their own meat. We just learned that what person killed a goat with his own hands before then butchering it and serving it to his guests?

BIM ADEWUNMI: So I am delighted by this...

SAGAL: Yes.

ADEWUNMI: ...Because I have followed this story very closely.

SAGAL: I'm so glad.

ADEWUNMI: It is one Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook.

SAGAL: That's correct...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Bim.

(APPLAUSE)

AMY DICKINSON: A goat.

ADEWUNMI: Yeah.

SAGAL: A goat.

ADEWUNMI: The detail I love is - it's the stuff...

SAGAL: Yes.

ADEWUNMI: ...Around it.

SAGAL: In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, revealed that Mark Zuckerberg went through this phase where he only ate what he himself killed. Dorsey found this out. He went to Zuckerberg's house for dinner, where he was served fresh goat that Zuckerberg himself had raised and then killed with a, quote, "laser gun and a knife" - unquote. So if you ever wondered what those freakishly young tech billionaires do for fun, they murder goats with lasers.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: But, like, goat meat is not that tasty.

ADEWUNMI: No...

SAGAL: Actually...

DICKINSON: Is it tasty?

ADEWUNMI: It's delicious.

ADAM BURKE: Have you ever had it when it's being killed by a laser?

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: That's the only way to have it.

DICKINSON: That's where I go wrong.

SAGAL: Yeah.

ADEWUNMI: It smokes it very tenderly.

SAGAL: It's also you want a goat that dies, and his last thought is, I cannot believe this.

(LAUGHTER)

ADEWUNMI: You can taste its quizzical expression.

SAGAL: Yeah. That dweeb - there's no way that guy is going to hurt me.

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: I was wondering why he asked me to slide into his DMs.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE LONELY GOATHERD")

JULIE ANDREWS: (Singing) High on a hill was a lonely goatherd - layee odl layee odl layee-oo. Loud was the voice of the lonely goatherd - layee odl layee odl-oo. Folks in a town...

SAGAL: Coming up, I need a hero, and I find one on our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

